Transcript for Uma Thurman launches new allegations against mistreatment in Hollywood

Gonna turn out a Hollywood ending Uma Thurman explosive allegations about mystery yeah this morning the star accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault she's also alleging that. The director twenty Quentin Tarantino put her in harm's way during a stunt. ABC's Martha Gonzales has more. Overnight Uma Thurman performing on Broadway but staying quiet about her newly reported allegations. Against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after months of hints when I'm ready. I'll say what's. I have to say I. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd now writing Thurman told her that during a meeting in Paris Weinstein wearing only about bro tried to lure her into a steam room. And shortly after in London during claims he pushed me down he tried to shove himself on me he tried to expose himself. Herman saying she told him the next day if you do what you did to meet other people you'll lose your career your reputation and your family. Point scenes attorney telling ABC news that he is stunned and saddened by what he claims are false accusations. There may be no one. Actor or actress. Who's more intertwined in the career of Harvey Weinstein. And Uma Thurman. So this particular set of allegations is all the more disturbing because they're practically synonymous with the each other's careers. Weinstein produce 1990 four's hit. Fiction. The 20032004. Kill bill Phillips. Thurmond famously drove that blue convertible. All three films directed by Quinton Tarantino who Thurman also called out in the times interview. The actors now saying Tarantino forced her to drive the car against her wishes releasing this behind the scenes crash footage she says he gave her a concussion. And serious bruises. As you call that experience and dehumanization. To the point of death we reached out to Tarantino for comment but have not heard back down pollen Markey thank you very much.

