Transcript for United CEO responds after passenger dragged from flight

Robin, now to that outrage over video of a passenger forcely removed from a united airlines flight after refusing to give up his seat when he was ordered to. The airline's response is raising new questions and ABC's David Kerley is at dulles airport with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This shocking video that is lighting up social media around the globe has some wondering why united has not apologized to the passenger. Reporter: This shocking scene captured by passengers aboard that united flight from Chicago to Louisville prompting even a response from the CEO of united calling it upsetting. CEO Oscar mun yoez writing in a letter to employees said, "This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago aviation security officers. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right." The video shows the 69-year-old man getting pulled out of the plane by three aviation security officials. Moments after being told he needed to give up husband seat because the plane was overing booed. As officials dragged the man through the aisles by his arms and leg, horrified passengers say they overheard him shouting that he's a doctor and being profiled because he is Chinese. I could not believe what I was seeing or hearing. I was in shock. Reporter: Once off the plane he unsuccessfully tries to reboard with a bloody lip. The drama began when the airline asked passengers to give up seats voluntarily because four crew members needed to board to work a flight in Louisville. United offered passengers vouchers up to a thousand dollars but because the next flight didn't depart until the following day there were no takers. The airline says this forced them into an involuntary deboarding situation which means the airline decides which passengers to bump using a computer involving connecting flights and how long the passenger must stay at the airport. Now, united says the passenger was belligerent. One of the security officers has been placed on leave and, robin, in the fine print when you buy a ticket this is part of the contract. It is perfectly legal for the airline to tell you even if you're in a seat to get off. Many don't know that. We'll talk to Dan about. Dan Abrams joins us and talk

