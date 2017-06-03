Transcript for 'Unplug' creator shares her simple guide to meditation

meditation, because meditation guru Suze yalof Schwartz is here. She made a dramatic shift in her life. I knew you when. Giving up a fast-paced life for peace and serenity doing something she describes in her book as just unplugging. Correct. All about unplugging. I love the name for a book. And congratulations. Thank you so much. So talk to me about what we'll see today. We think of meditation as something where you are sitting, sort of quiet. But you also describe an active meditation. Yes, I mean it's called the breath of joy and basically you go. Ah. Now, you guys do it. We're trying to give you it. Ah. Try it, Lara. Okay. Why not. And basically what it says, gives you energy and makes you happy and gets you there pretty quick. How would you best describe meditation to meme at home? Basically it's like this. This is called meditation in a jar. So your mind is the jar. And the glitter represents your thoughts and your feelings so when we're stressed or we're in a rush our brains look like this. I love that. But when we stop, right and we slow down and breathe, just breathe in slowly. They start to dissipate. That did a beautiful thing. It really just signals to your brain everything is okay and then it settles down and becomes clear and that's what happens to your brain on meditation. When you do things like this active meditation which is something that everybody can do in your office how many do you do? How soon do you feel a sense of calm? You can in 16 seconds completely shift your state and you can also sit for 45 minutes. I mean I love also using essential oils, essential oils are great mood shifters. Let's talk about them. A lot of people -- everyone has some essential oils with them. I want everyone to take your hands, rub them together with essential oils in them. Smell your hands, take a deep breath. I'll ask you what do you smell in yours? Calm, relaxing. Focus. Give me some of that. Lavender. We have some for you actually. This is the lavender oil which is great and makes you calm and it also helps with sleep and Jesse you were smelling this, right? How does this make you feel. This Orange makes me feel happy. It reminds me of little league baseball when the moms would bring Oranges at the end. That was the greatest. And that's what it does to your brain. It's the essential oil of happiness and peppermint. Someone has that. So great have young here. "Unplug" out tomorrow. We'll be right back.

