Transcript for US allies react to president's decision on Iran

That's coming up. We turn to another controversial move from the president. Threatening to leave the Iran nuclear deal. Iran's president, however, is hitting back saying the U.S. Is isolated in its opposition to the agreement and ABC's Gloria Riviera is in Washington for us this morning. Good morning to you, Gloria. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Congress has 60 days to demand more from Iran but there's been no indication Iran is even open to renegotiation. One former state department official described trump's about-face as a huge hit to America's reputation of upholding its commitments calling that the only true currency in international relations. This morning a chorus of grave concern from the United States major allies around the world after president trump declared he will terminate the nuclear deal with Iran if congress doesn't toughen it up. The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. Reporter: Secretary of staterex tillerson who reportedly fought against the president's efforts to decertify Iran's compliance said Friday he believes U.S. Partners in the deals will get on board. I expect them to be supportive in efforts undertaken to deal with Iran's threats. Reporter: But many of the country's biggest allies are defending the deal saying they are committed to the full Imm implementati implementation. In the Middle East praise from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I congratulate president trump for his your rage decision today and boldly confronted Iran's terrorist regime. Reporter: Trump wants the deal expanded to restrict their ballistic missile program in support of terror. The Iranian regime continues to feel conflict, terror and turmoil throughout the middle East and beyond. Reporter: Those elms were never part of the agreement negotiated by multiple countries over years. Iranian president rouhani had this warning should the U.S. Change course. "If other parties do not fulfill their promises we will not hesitate for even one moment and will respond." This morning Russia saying it deeply regrets trump's decision. Dan, Paula. Gloria, thank you. To Austin, Texas and ABC news political consultant Matthew dowd. Hey, Matthew, good morning. Good morning. Let's start with what the president has done on the Iranian nuclear deal. Where does this leave us and what in your view is the impact on our national security? Well, Dan, I think it's exceedingly problematic. Seven countries were part, six are opposed to what Donald Trump just did so I think it sets us up in a position just like after the pulling out of the Paris climate accord where we are on the outs of the international community and this was the first time we actually ever had an agreement with Iran to at least slow down their nuclear development very problematic for this president and he's going going to find it hard to get what he wants out of this congress. He seems in terms of health care to be punting to congress as well. We know that Obamacare was expected to really implode on its own, but now this is just accelerating the process and now, Matt, he's being sued by nearly 20 states because he wants to stop these subsidies so what could the political risks be here for the president? Well, you know, this is like having a car that's got problems in it that's got malfunctions in it then you puncture the tires and put sugar in the gas tank and say help me fix the car that I am breaking. It's a huge problem in this. He now owns health care. It is no longer Obamacare. Donald Trump owns health care and from a political perspective, he's in a real big problem. He's holding hostage as talked about earlier in the show millions of people and their premiums and their care in order to accomplish something politically and the other thing about this is keep in mind, president Obama, Obamacare, the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear agreement are all more popular than president trump is in America today. Yeah, with one Swiech of the pen as you said he now owns health care. Matt, thanks for your insight, analysis from Austin this morning for us. Great to be here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.