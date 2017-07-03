Transcript for US begins to deploy antimissile system in South Korea

there as well. New breaking details about that North Korea missile launch. North Korea was practicing to hit U.S. Military bases in Japan and comes as the U.S. Begins to deploy an anti-missile system in South Korea. Our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz with the latest. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. The rhetoric this morning is extremely heated on all sides. Kim Jong-un, north's leader seemed possley gleeful about his latest tests with state media saying he was feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets and now saying the four launches were practiced for hitting U.S. Bases in the region and threatening a nuclear strike if the U.S. Or South Korea fires on North Korea, that is largely bluster at this point, but the threat from North Korea grows every day and this morning the U.S. Is deploying an advanced defensive missile system called F.A.D. To take out enemy missiles, this as the white house is warning of dire consequences for North Korea's provocative and threatening actions, George. Martha, the U.S. Wants China to help control that north Korean nuclear program but China not happy about the missile system. China has opposed U.S. Deploying that F.A.D. Missile system and this morning is saying they will take necessary measures to safeguard their security interests and that the U.S. And China will bear the consequences, China's concern has always been that the radars on the F.A.D. System will be used to monitor Chinese airspace despite U.S. Assurances. Amy has the other top stories.

