US cities increase security after Manchester attack

More
U.S. Homeland Security officials said Americans can expect to see "increased security" in public places after a deadly attack killed 22 concertgoers in the U.K.
0:54 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US cities increase security after Manchester attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47578247,"title":"US cities increase security after Manchester attack","duration":"0:54","description":"U.S. Homeland Security officials said Americans can expect to see \"increased security\" in public places after a deadly attack killed 22 concertgoers in the U.K.","url":"/GMA/video/us-cities-increase-security-manchester-attack-47578247","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.