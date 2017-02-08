Transcript for US citizen detained in Honduras claims she's been falsely arrested

Back now with that vacation disaster. A North Carolina woman now behind bars in Honduras storing her valuables in a safe, looks like a soda can. Authorities say it can also hide cocaine. This tourist said the police are making a big mistake. She's saying it's a huge misunderstanding. This is what she says she was carrying, a container disguised as an iced tea can. There's sort of a concrete interior there and, look, it just leaves behind a powdery residue and this is the reason she says she's in jail. This morning, a Raleigh woman's emotional plea from her jail cell in Honduras where she's facing drug possession and trafficking charges. Somebody really needs to help me. Reporter: Amanda Laroque was on her way back to the U.S. Sunday after looking for an investment property when she was stopped by Honduran authorities in the airport under suspicion that she was carrying cocaine in a container used to store her valuables called a can safe. They found an ice tea container that is used to put your money and your jewelry when you're on the beach and they are saying that concrete in the can is cocaine. Reporter: This video showing a drug detection dog sniffing her bag mopes before the 51-year-old was taken into custody and charged. Even though she says the police did not have the ability to test whether or not the powder from that can safe was, in fact, cocaine. Since her arrest Laroque has been in and out of the hospital with heatstroke, her husband Brandon traveling to Honduras Monday posting this had video to her Facebook page. I just wanted to let everybody know that I am well. I have been to the hospital. They gave me an I.V. I just got overcome by the heat. Reporter: Her husband telling us she's innocent. They're trying to charge her for 15 to 25 years is what they're trying to put her in prison for. They think she is a drug queen pin. It is a scary process. Reporter: Can safes are popular among beachgoers for storing money or jewelry. The white powder surround the safe inside gives the can enough weight to make it feel like a real drink but when cut in half, that powder could be mistaken for drugs. The national police there confirming her arrest for what they say was three ounces of cocaine. Her husband telling ABC news they are still waiting for the lab test results. And state department officials tell us they are aware of this case. They are sending U.S. Officials to talk to her but because she's on a remote island off the coast of Honduras. It's going to take some time to reach her. In the meantime, we're told locals are bringing her water and fans to keep her comfortable. What a mess you just would never think. No, you wouldn't. Strange one. Oh, wow. All right, thank you, gio.

