Transcript for US may expand electronics ban on flights from Europe

message of engagement and unity. A change that could be coming to flights headed here from Europe. A blockbust er new report says the U.S. May extend the electronics ban. Pierre Thomas has the new details for us. Reporter: Good morning. Homeland skurnt officials are considering whether or not the bans should be expanded to some airports in Europe, including land. No final decision has been made. Sources tell us that this threat to commercial airplanes is real and ongoing. We first reported this ban is the result of ISIS developing creative bombs that can fit inside laptops, iPads, or other electronics. John Kelly called those a real threat. If the threats originate in the Middle East, why may this ban be expanded to Europe? Reporter: The threat is isis-based. There's real concern that these bomb making designs are being spread across the globe. Now the new details about how the former Tennessee teacher

