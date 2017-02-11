US family missing after pirate attack found alive

More
The family of four from California, including two children, were aboard a ferry traveling in Brazil when the vessel was attacked by pirates, according to police.
1:53 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US family missing after pirate attack found alive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50880605,"title":"US family missing after pirate attack found alive","duration":"1:53","description":"The family of four from California, including two children, were aboard a ferry traveling in Brazil when the vessel was attacked by pirates, according to police.","url":"/GMA/video/us-family-missing-pirate-attack-found-alive-50880605","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.