Transcript for Former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar faces at least 25 years in prison

with the former usa gymnastics team doctor appearing in court Wednesday admitting to using his position to abuse underage girls. Among his accusers are some of the top olympians in that sport and ABC's Paula Faris joins us with details. Good morning. Happy Thanksgiving to both of you. Larry Nassar will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison. Three of the girls he admitted to abusing were under 13. Larry Nassar appearing in a Michigan courtroom on Wednesday, pleading guilty to seven counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct involving young girls that he was treating for athletic injures. The former doctor who's now facing a minimum prison sentence of 25 years behind bars whispering his plea in court. How do you plead? Guilty. Nassar admits they had no medical purpose and lost his medical license back in may. I think this is important that what I've done today to help move a community forward and away from the hurting and let the healing start. Some of his accusers facing him in court crying in the gallery. Speaking out after the hearing. Today I am grateful for the army of women that has stopped a pedophile. Today we heard the truth from Larry. Reporter: The disgraced doctor facing 14 civil lawsuits involving over 100 additional accusers, mostly gymnasts and separately some of the sports' biggest stars publicly saying Nassar abused them as well including olympic gold medalist Mckayla Maroney and six-time olympic medalist Aly raisman. You don't want to let yourself believe that, you know, I am -- I am a victim of sexual abuse. Reporter: Just this week olympian gabby Douglas coming forward with her own accusation against Nassar saying I didn't publicly share my experiences because for years we were conditioned to stay silent. Now, Larry Nassar will be sentenced January 12th. The judge is permitting his accusers and keep in mind there are over 100 of them to make statements at the sentencing, in fact it's not goingo end until all of them have had the opportunity to speak even if that means extending sentencing one more day. Giving those victims a voice that they so deserve, Paula, thank you very much.

