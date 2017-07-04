Transcript for US launches military strike on Syria

Let's get right to that breaking news overnight. President trump's military strike on Syria. The first direct attack on the Syrian regime from U.S. Forces in that country's deadly civil war. We do have new video this morning from Syrian television. It was shot from some distance but the graphic says it shows the scene of the attack, of course, it was early in the morning there, still dark in Syria. And about an hour after the strike president trump spoke from Florida explaining it was a vital U.S. Interest to respond to Syria's use of chemical weapons. Syria's leaders have responded calling it an act of aggression by the U.S. And Syria's ally Russia has also condemned the attack. Here's what we know, the attack began at 4:40 A.M. Local time. 59 tomahawk missiles fired from two warships in the mediterranean. The attack lasted approximately 35 minutes. The Syrians and Russians claiming six were killed. The target was an airfield in the western province of homes where bashar Al Assad's troops are said to have launched this week's deadly chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians. The United States says they have proof of that as well. Our news team in place around the world to cover the story and begin with Martha Raddatz. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. This was one of the fastest punitive strikes in recent memory. President trump wasting no time after that deadly chemical attack. Overnight, retaliation from his Florida estate, a passionate president trump saying the air strikes were meant to prevent future chemical attacks. Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. Reporter: Dozens of U.S. Missiles raining down on that Syrian air base. This Pentagon video showing the two U.S. Navy destroyers "Uss porter" and uss Ross" launching 59 tomahawk cruise missiles from the darkness of the mediterranean see traveling 500 miles an hour smashing into the air base, the barrage of missiles destroying Syrian aircraft, supply bunkers and radars at the sharyat airfield. The strike ordered to punish Syrian president bashar Al Assad for killing his own citizens in this horrific chemical attack. Overnight, the Pentagon declarifying this flight path data of a Syrian plane. They say it proves the Syrian government dropped the sedly sarin gas. That deadly gas attack taking place here in idlib, the air base targeted in the overnight strike located 80 miles south. The Pentagon watching at night to minimize casualties by witnesses telling ABC news that before the raid even started, Syrian officials began evacuating personnel and moving equipment away from the air base. This morning, the aftermath. Debris and death according to the Syrians. The Syrian military condemning the strike. This video statement saying the attack killed six and wounded a number of people. But whatever loss the Syrian military suffered for president trump there was no question that what those civilians suffered deserved a response. It is in this vital national security interest of the united States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. And, George, a little more about those tomahawk missiles as you know, they were widely used in the gulf war. They're capable of traveling long distances. They fly very low. Obviously they aren't manned so the risk is less. Quite accurate, as well. As you point out this was a pretty swift decision by president trump but the kind of plan the military has had on a shelf for a long time. They had to update those plans obviously after this chemical attack. Secretary Mattis offered several options to president trump. This is the one he chose. And shortly after the attack president trump delivered a statement. It was about an hour after the raid. It was after his dinner at mar-a-lago with the Chinese president. Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of god should ever suffer such horror.

