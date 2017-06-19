US shoots down Syrian warplane

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jet shot down a Syrian SU-22 attack air craft in Ja'Din after it dropped bombs on U.S.-backed forces fighting ISIS.
1:58 | 06/19/17

