Transcript for US women's hockey team plans to boycott world championship

We are back with our big board and ESPN's Kate Fagen is here with us at the table. She's winning the shoe game. We wanted to wear her Jordans but we didn't let her. Let's start with the powerful protest by the women's hockey team planning to boycott the world championship if they can't strike a deal saying they're getting unequal treatment, negotiations overnight not resolving the dispute, even senators are weighing in on the side of the team, so where does it stand right now. No go right now and we're only a few days away and I mean this is a team that's -- What are they negotiating. For the future they say. It's not as much about them and what they'll make playing for usa hockey as it is about growing the women's game, adding funding to the women's national development team. Trying to make that more equal than necessarily the actual dollars they're getting for suiting up for team usa. Does the men's national team get more support than the women's? In terms of actual dollars for suiting up, no. In terms of the amount of millions poured in and first class airfare, bringing a guest with you, little inequities that have built up over the last 20 years for this team like not being invited to the Jersey unveiling before Sochi, these are the inequities they're fighting as well as the 3.5 million that goes to the boy's side to develop and not even a budget line for the women. These are NHL players so they're not so concerned about the money. The women need it to be able to be on the team and not have to get a second and third job. What's going to happen? Do you think they'll play on Friday? I've talked to a lot of the women's hockey players. They're they're not budging. They are fully prepared no the to play and when it comes to the 2018 olympics. This isn't resolved we'll see. So even that is on the line. I love even how the men's team are siding with the women and saying, come on. They're saying maybe they'll boycott. The men are most of them NHL players so there's a lot more finances behind them. More weight. Than the women's team has. I like it. Dig in and say this is what we want. Fighting for the future. Kate, thank you. Next up there's trouble for the TSA. A mom is livid posting this video to Facebook showing a TSA officer patting down her son as he went through a security checkpoint calling the incident traumatizing and David Kerley is here with more. We saw a little of the video. What happened? Michael, it went on for about a minute 45, less than two minutes of a pat-down of this young boy wearing a t-shirt and shorts and the officer does what is considered a thorough pat-down but the mother as you mentioned is livid. Her name is Jennifer Williamson. She posted this video. It shows the officer explaining what he's going to do and then goes through this pat-down. She says that her son did not set off any alarms and that he has sensory processing disorder which left him traumatized going through this pat-down. He looks like he's complying and there's not a problem. I don't like it. I've been through it. It's not fun. This mother certainly not happy with what happened in Dallas. Before I ask a second question how long was this because online they were saying one thing that I even read somewhere they said like an hour. You're saying it was a minute -- a couple minutes. It's a couple minutes of the pat-down but then they were at the checkpoint for some time because the mother was very upset and TSA and police were talking to her, so, you know, there are three sighs to every story, yours, mine and the truth and this one -- what parent wants to see their child patted down like this wearing a t-shirt and shorts, once again, think, the officer knows he's on surveillance. They've recently changed the rues at TSA. There used to be five different pat-downs and a couple of weeks ago they changed it to one so the officer has only one pat-down he can do and it's that full pat-down you just saw. He knows he's being watched by the cameras so has to do the pat-down. What determines if a person needs an additional pat-down. If you have to go through it, any way avoiding it. Don't fly. Don't go through TSA. If you set off the alarm going through the metal director that's one and there are random checks every 14th, 15th, sixth person will have to go through. To make sure the machines are working right and don't miss something going through. The one way to avoid it is go to the scanner. That's the big machine that scans your body. For those of us who have a staple or something in their piece of metal in their body always a good idea to take the scanner and then if they find something you get a small pat-down but not the full-on pat-down like this child did with the mother who was very, very unhappy. She was not happy at all. All right. Thank you, David. Very much. Happy to have you and happy to have you. I love you on "Around the horn." I will have you tell Tony I

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.