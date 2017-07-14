Transcript for Venus Williams advances to Wimbledon finals

Turing overseas to the Americans vying for glory at wimbledon. Venus Williams now in the finals eyeing her sixth wimbledon singles title and 29-year-old Sam querrey from California beating defending champ Andy Murray heading to the semifinals and ABC's Paula Faris is here with all the action on the court. Hey, Paula. Hey there, it is an exciting time right now for American Tennessee. If you're trying to learn a little more about Sam querrey, he knocked out the defending champs at wimbledon the last two years. This is his moment as for Venus, well, wimbledon is her wheelhouse. Aiming for her sixth title at the all England club. For vooebz making it to the wimbledon finals doesn't get old. All tournament long it has been vintage Venus, he serves unstoppable. Cruising to her first wimbledon final since 2008. Williams is the oldest wimbledon finalist since Martina navratilova in 1994 and if she wins on Saturday she would become the oldest woman's grand slam winner in the open era proving once again age ain't nothing but a number. The seven-time grand slam champion admitting she looks to her younger sister Serena for inspiration. I have to ask Serena for some pointers. Serena is always in my corner and, you know, usually it's her in these finals so I'm trying my best to represent Williams as best as I can. Reporter: Serena not competing due to her pregnancy is cheering her sister on from the sidelines. I feel like I'm there in a weird way. It's weird but I feel like I've been there for the whole journey and even though I'm not, I've been so supportive for Venus. Reporter: But on the men's side wimbledon is still buzzing over that upset of last year's champ, Andy Murray at the hands of American Sam querrey. Known almost as much for his 2015 appearance on "Millionaire matchmaker" as his play on the court ranked 4th in the world advancing further than any American man since 2009 appe appearing in his first grand slam semifinal ever this morning. Venus has been talking about how much she misses her sister Serena's presence at wimbledon who, of course, as you saw isn't traveling right now because of her pregnancy, Serena has been watching all of Venus' matches and says that it is more nerve-racking to watch her sister than to actually be out in on the court and playing, of course, Venus plays tomorrow morning. I love what Venus said, it's usually Serena here. I know. Go, Venus, go, Sam. We are excited for the Americans.

