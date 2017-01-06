Transcript for Venus Williams hints sister Serena is expecting a girl

that her sister Venus has revealed it's a girl. During a chat with eurosport about Serena's child Venus said she's going to call me favorite aunt. The tennis champ explaining their other sisters are hoping the baby will be named after them but Serena clarified just moments ago saying she's keeping the gender a surprise and she has fun toying with her sisters by calling their names. Did Venus give away the secret? We'll have to wait and see. That's common. In my family they're always boys so I always referred to the unknown baby as he. I don't know. I think she gave away the secret. Stop it. You guys. Clearly I'm the naive one here. Next up our own robin Roberts is lending her voice to a character on Disney jr.'s doc mcstuffins for a special episode premiering on national cancer survivors day. Watch this. I dropped Hanna. Hanna got gum in her hair. It could be full of icky germs and Georges might make you even sicker. But having Hanna always helps me feel brave. Robin plays the mother of 4-year-old Audrey, a little girl going through chemotherapy. Creator of the award-winning series says robin is exactly the person you want cheerleading kids through tough types. We couldn't agree more. The episode airs Sunday, June 4th at 8:00 A.M. On Disney channel. It is such a good show. I love that. Very cool. Good job, robin. Finally, Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating the NBA finals by dishing out a basketball edition of mean tweets. And as always, each insult is a slam dunk. Take a look. I bet Deandre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together. These people are mean. Shaq is not shakil o'neil anymore. Lol. He's ole and fat. If he lost weight he'd be better but I can't say much. I'm addicted to eating too. Fat boys got to stick together. Jimmy Kimmel live game night starts at 8:00 P.M. Tonight and airs every night of the finals. Mean tweets is the best thing. Talk about taking the edge off anger. It does. If you can laugh about it, it's okay. We've all seen those. Oh, yes, we have. I love the fat tweets. Eat a burrito to entertain the folks. It is fun. You got to have a kid read them. That makes it even better or that could hurt that kid in the future. Probably not a good influence. Thank you, Sara. Thank you. Coming up, "Gma's" "Show me

