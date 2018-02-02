Transcript for Victims' father lunges at Larry Nassar in court

And guys are breaking news report just moments ago a heart rending moment in the trial of Michigan State University sports doctor leery Nasser. Lauren Mark Grace had just finished her victim impact statement telling the court that Nasser molested her when she was thirteen and then her father Randall stepped up. Take a lock. How bears Q2 as part of the sentencing. To grant me five minutes or penalize those. Demons. Would you do that. Desormeaux. Would you give me one minute. One of America's middle. Please let him out of the courtroom in handcuffs Nasser. Has been sentenced up to 175. Years in prison Olympic gold medalist Simone Weil's Alley raise men and McCallum -- are among the hundreds who have accused Nasser so far.

