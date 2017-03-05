Transcript for Video captures small plane crash in Washington

All right, now we'll turn to that incredible video of a plane crashing into an intersection and amazingly no one was seriously injured and gio Benitez has the story. Just incredible. For people driving on the street they saw it fall from the sky but then the miracle. The pilot and passenger just walked away. Just take a look at this shocking keen at this traffic light in Washington state. A plane seen on dash cam video crashing into the intersection. The small plane had just taken off Tuesday afternoon when the pilot reported losing power using the road as a runway the planting into flames as it clipped power lines, street sign, even this woman's car. I could feel the heat on my face and the fireball clipped the van and closest I've come to thinking this is the end. Reporter: The pilot and passenger quickly getting out of the plane as stunned witnesses looked on. Nearby cars damaged in the fire. It was a shock. Got out safely. Reporter: Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the crash. But miraculously no one was seriously injured. That was very skillful and thoughtful and mindful to contain calm and control of the aircraft. Reporter: Just amazing. The worst injuries just some aches and pains but that was it. These people survived. Very lucky.

