Transcript for New video released of alleged Tom Brady jersey thief

And we are back with new details on that heist of Tom Brady's super bowl Jersey. The new tape captures all the action. We're learning more about what he could face and ABC's Matt Gutman has the story. Reporter: This morning, the man seen on so many cameras on super bowl Sunday is now out of sight. Authorities say this is Mauricio orgega, the former editor of "La prensa" newspaper blending in with Bill Belichick's posse as he enters the locker room moments after Tom Brady led his team to an historic fifth super bowl title. In this newly released video you can see Brady pulling off his Jersey and handing it to a league employee. Then see that employee carrying the Jersey and Brady's pads through the tunnel to the locker room. That is when authorities say Ortega goes from strolling into the locker room to trolling for a split second there's this shot crisp HD images of his face. He sips some water and has that black shoulder bag. But when he leaves the locker room just minutes later there's a black plastic bag under his arm. Authorities say containing this priceless Jersey. Did someone take my Jersey. Reporter: Mexican authorities confiscated him and since not a peep from Ortega so tracked him down at his home. We'll see if he's willing to talk to us. Senior Ortega -- his housekeeper says she'll ask. We wait, buzz again and nothing. Mr. Ortega, Matt Gutman from ABC news, I know you're inside. I just want you to come out and tell your side of the story. No charges filed against him so he's a free man. For "Good morning America," Matt Gutman, ABC news, Mexico City.

