Transcript for Video shows moment teen falls over 20 feet from amusement park ride

a drama playinging out overnight at an amusement park. A crowd gathered below to catch this girl. Eva pilgrim has more. Reporter: Terrifying moments. One witness saying the teen was hanging from the ride by just her hands and head. The crowd gathering below to rescue her. She's stuck. Her neck is stuck. Reporter: An amumt park ride coming to a screeching stop. A 14-year-old girl was left dangling nearly 25 feet from the ground in upstate New York. And all of a sudden, we heard some screaming. I see this young girl hanging from the car like she had slid out or was sliding out. And just her shoulders, head, and arms were still in the car. The rest of her torso was dangling. The teen ridinging alongside her child relative who was holding on to her. He was screaming and yelling, she can't move. She's going to fall. Going to fall. Reporter: Park staff walking below the ride. They'll catch you. Reporter: The girl wrestling herself free, calling into the arms of the crowd waiting to catch her. Witnesses say park security had a hard time stopping the cable car, telling by stand toers steer clear. She had to be air lifted to a nearby hospital. It's better off too suffer a minor injury to save someone from a serious injury. That's what those guys ultimately did. Reporter: Goodness. They're investigating what wept wrong with the ride. A lot of questions this morning. I mean, if you're the parent, you have to be horrified. God on those people who came around and surrounded her. Thank you very much. Appreciate it. Thanks, Eva.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.