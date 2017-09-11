Transcript for Video shows moments before Roy Halladay plane crash

We are back with the investigation of the plane crash that killed baseball star Roy Halladay. New video first obtained by TMZ sport as peers to show him erratically moments before the crash. Victor Oquendo is in Florida with the story. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, George. Witnesses said they saw Roy Halladay flying aggressively, not just before the crash but all week. The NTSB says that they have not seen this new video. For now they're calling it a high-energy impact. What the . Reporter: This new video obtained by TMZ sports shows former baseball star Roy Halladay flying his plane just moments before he fatally crashed into the ocean. What the , dude. Reporter: Bystanders calling 911 and rushing to the crash site to help. We're pretty sure we're going towards him. He just crashed. Reporter: The 40-year-old's aircraft destroyed. Recovered in four feet of water. This morning the NTSB investigating interviewing witnesses and examining the plane's two data recorders. The NTSB believes Halladay did not make a mayday call but witnesses tell tm seem the retired pitcher would regularly posted feet voes of himself online was flying the aircraft aggressively all week. A lot of witnesses have said that the plane was maneuvering at low altitude. Certainly I saw a steep bank angle that's unusual. But what he was trying to do we still don't know. Land on the water or just skim it. I grew up around airplanes. Reporter: It's been described as a sports car or jet ski with wings. The company advertising that an amateur could learn to fly it in less than 30 hours. The a5 is really a good airplane. Adequately powered and sleek airplane. Reporter: The model has been involved in two crashes in the late eight months including one accident which killed its chief designer and another of the company's employees. The NTSB finding the likely cause of that low-flying crash to be pilot error. Last month icon revising its guidelines to fly the plane at least 300 feet above water. Halladay received his pilot's license four years ago racking up more than 700 hours of flying experience. The NTSB says that this investigation could take more than a year and icon says it will do whatever it can to support the investigation.

