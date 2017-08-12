Transcript for Violent protests erupt in Middle East after Trump declaration

Okay, now overseas to the Middle East on edge over president trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Violent protests have broken out between Palestinian demonstrators and troops and "The long road Hom James Longman is in Jerusalem with more. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. We are just outside the Damascus gate where prayers have just ended. Now, the defense forces and police are moving people away because Palestinians have come out and finished prayer and there are pockets of protest here and towards -- inside the old city. Not the massive day of rage that Palestinian leaders have called for but there is a big difference between what we're seeing now and what we've seen in the past where people might recognize that cat and mouse between the defense forces and Palestinians because people here are scared that the peace process may be over after Donald Trump made that designation this would be the capital of a future Israeli state. Palestinian leaders, of course, and the Hezbollah leader has ran nasrallah said it would shoot a bullet into the process. We've heard of rubber bullets but things very tense but no major people out on the streets just yet but we'll keep you informed. Okay, James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.