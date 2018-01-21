The viral shirtless Olympic sensation covers up to chase skiing dream

More
Pita Taufatofua has embarked on a cross-country skiing side gig -- with an eye toward the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.
3:00 | 01/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The viral shirtless Olympic sensation covers up to chase skiing dream

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52499822,"title":"The viral shirtless Olympic sensation covers up to chase skiing dream","duration":"3:00","description":"Pita Taufatofua has embarked on a cross-country skiing side gig -- with an eye toward the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.","url":"/GMA/video/viral-shirtless-olympic-sensation-covers-chase-skiing-dream-52499822","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.