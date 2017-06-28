Transcript for Vote on Senate health care bill delayed

Yesterday big surprise in Washington. The Republicans' seven-year effort to replace and repeal Obamacare hit a major roadblock. Voting on the bill is now delayed after Republicans could not get enough senators on board. At least nine have said they opposed the plan in its current form. This after president trump met with Republican senators at the white house. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell is planning to hold a vote after the July 4th recess on a revised version. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking down senators on capitol hill and starts us off with the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The health care plan is now headed for a complete overhaul. For seven years Republicans have promised to replace and repeal Obamacare but now they don't have the votes to even hold a vote. With health care reform out of reach, the closer in chief tried to rally the Republican troops. This will be great if we get it done and if we don't get it done it's going to be something that we're not going to like and that's okay. Reporter: The president huddled with more than 40 senate Republicans at the white house. We're getting very close. Reporter: This morning Republican leaders are optimistic too. I think we got a really good chance of getting there. It'll just take a little bit longer. Reporter: For now the votes just aren't there. What are you hoping to hear from the vice president tonight? Anything he can change his mind? Good morning. Reporter: I'll take that as a no comment. Do you think Republican also get it done? I don't have any comment. Reporter: Republican opposition grew after the budget office painted a grim picture of the bill. Predicting 22 million more Americans could be uninsured over the next decade. 15 million more next year alone. And nearly $800 billion slashed from medicaid. The vice president and top white house aides made an all out push but Republicans were unable to overcome the divisions within their own party. Moderates who say the bill repeals too much and conservatives who say the bill doesn't repeal enough. I think the bill would Dr. To be fundamentally changed and tinkering around the edges is not going to be sufficient to secure my vote. Reporter: Outside the capitol, Democrats put a face to the bill holding pictures of Americans they say will suffer under the GOP plan. This is not just abstract numbers. These are real people. Reporter: Republicans will now work on a new version and try again after the fourth of July recess but this still fays a big uphill climb. If Republicans aren't able to get it done the president said it might be time to let Obamacare crash and burn. And, Mary, what could that mean to someone who is currently covered under the affordable care act? Reporter: There is a lot of uncertainty out there in the health care market, but both parties up here say they want to do something to address these issues. The big question is now in order to do that the two parties may have to actually work together.

