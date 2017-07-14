Transcript for 'The Walking Dead' halts production after stuntman injury

We begin with that "Walking dead" accident halting production on the hit show. A stuntman severely injured after falling more than 20 neat onto the concrete below. ABC's linsey Davis has the latest details. Reporter: "The walking dead" is a critically acclaimed horror television series but it's what happened in real life on the set this week that would best be described as horrific. This morning production on AMC's action-packed zombie killing series "The walking dead" is temporarily shut down after a horrifying accident on its set. We had someone fall about 25 feet off of a balcony straight onto concrete. Reporter: John Bernecker falling more than two stories onto a concrete floor Wednesday. In this 911 call obtained by TMZ, an assistant director on set describes Bernecker as barely conscious. Do you know if he's needing from anywhere. Yes, it's coming from his nose. Is he able to talk. No. Reporter: He suffered a head injury so severe, reportedly, he had to be trpded by helicopter to a level one trauma center in Atlanta. It's not the first time they've had to shut down due to injury. In 2013 one walker ended up in the hospital after being run over by a truck. Bernecker is a veteran stuntman and fight choreographer who worked on a number of projects including "The hunger games" an marvel's upcoming movie "Black panther" and his girlfriend posted John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us. This isn't fair. AMC is calling his accident tragic. A spokesperson for sag after fr -- aftra said they're investigating. An exclusive on O.J. Simpson as the fallen athlete tries to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.