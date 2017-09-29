Transcript for Walmart makes moves to compete with Amazon

Ne Back with the big board. This morning the grocery wars heating up. Chief business kpt Rebecca Jarvis here with the details. This is a real battle ground for these two companies. It's groceries and an all out war. That means lower prices for customers more convenience for people. There are also these big changes ahead. This one happens to be Walmart. They bought jet.com last year for 3 billion. Now jet.com is sending out its own brand called uniquely Jay. I have seen that. I've seen them in apartment buildings. What kind of products we talking about? Essentials on jet.com. Coffee. Olive oil, laundry detergent, paper towels. They'll expand. You'll never have to leave your house. Convenience. Convenience is also a factor in all of this. That's why you're seeing companies like Walmart anders am Amazon offering these.

