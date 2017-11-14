Transcript for Walmart raising prices online to draw shoppers to stores

Michael. We'll go to holiday shopping headline. Walmart is using a new method to drive people back into stores raising prices of items on its website and linsey Davis has the story. Good morning. Good morning to you, Michael. The retail giant with the motto everyday low prices, it's explanation, it costs less to sell some items in stores. Some of the disparities between online versus in-store prices, 95 cents more for a four-pack of Campbell's chicken noodle soup. A dollar more for lie sol disinfecting wipes and more than a 1 for Colgate toothpaste. They can add up over time. While it depends on WHA you're getting, sometimes it's worth it to go into the store and accordjng to Walmart, 90% of Americans live within ten miles of a Walmart so they're trying to get you in there. Why not do that. Here in the city take the subway because you never know who you're going to see.

