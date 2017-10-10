Transcript for Walmart revamps its return service

We are back now with the big board and what could be the end of long return lines. Get this, Americans spend an average of two years of their lives waiting in line. That's according to mit. They know their stuff. Walmart, they said they may have a solution to that the retail giant said it could cut the time in return lines to just 30 seconds. Wow. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with the details. And, Rebecca, how is this going to work? How much time will they save everybody. So right now if you returned something from walmart.com and ship it back it takes on average about 1:30. You go to their store it's going to take you at least three minutes. This is going to cut the time down to 30 seconds and the way it's going to work, they have an app and starting in November if you buy something on the website, you go to the app, you fill out a little form, then you go to the store with this. It's called a qr code. You see that right there, a qr code. You scan it in the store and hand over the box, the tears to the sales associate and you get your return right like that. Wow. What about used items and damaged items that you're trying to return. So this is really interesting, robin. Because they're not just going to let you return them, they're going to let you return them without actually having to bring them back to the store so let's say you did shampoo or cleaning supplies or lipstick and it's defective you can go in the app, fill out the form and return it there without even having to bring it back to the store. They'll give you the refund. Really? That sounds dangerous. This is a battle. This is a battle to get customers. Two years in line to return stuff. I have a house full of stuff because I can't wait that long. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.