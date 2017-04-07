-
Now Playing: Warning for parents on children and smoke detectors
-
Now Playing: LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's $201M deal
-
Now Playing: Warning for parents on smoke alarm safety
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon crash lands in alligator filled pond
-
Now Playing: Alleged kidnapper of college student appears in court
-
Now Playing: Venus Williams breaks down speaking about fatal car crash
-
Now Playing: Gov. Chris Christie unapologetic about beach photos
-
Now Playing: July 4th brings severe weather to parts of US
-
Now Playing: What to expect from 1st Trump-Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Fourth of July traffic
-
Now Playing: President Trump prepares to meet with Putin
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old girl is cracking up the internet with her one-of-a-kind humor
-
Now Playing: Meet the 7-year-old entrepreneur running her own food truck
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old shares her hilarious case for why she should have a cat
-
Now Playing: Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor scare
-
Now Playing: Iraqi forces lead in fight to retake Mosul
-
Now Playing: Jared Leto asks for public's help with Fourth of July film project
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate attends Day 1 of Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: ZZ Ward gives an exclusive performance of 'Cannonball'
-
Now Playing: ZZ Ward rocks out to 'Help Me Mama' live on 'GMA'