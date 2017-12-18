Transcript for New warnings on the possible dangers of cellphones

We want to move now to a now warning about the possible dangers of cell phones. A new study is raising concerns about the possible risks of radiation and guidelines on how to reduce it and Dr. Jen Ashton is here with details. You got to wonder. We put it next to our ear all the time. We've heard these concerns for a long time. It seems like everything old is new again and have been studies that show a possible link between the radio frequency energy emitted with a cell phone and brain tumors, acoustic neuromas, learning problems, low sperm count in men. Overall and the trade organization that represents the wireless phone companies is very clear on this, major health organizations are stating and this includes the fda, by the way, that there is no clear scientific evidence to support this risk. All right, well, there's that. They're always doing more research. Now, the California department of health has recommendations that we can all take to protect ourselves. These are really common sense even though we don't have the conclusive scientific evidence these things really -- there's no reason why people shouldn't do that. Basically using the hands-free or speakerphone option. Don't sleep with your phone next to your head. I'll try to improve on this because it's right on my night table. Try to put it across the room. Don't keep it in direct contact with your body when walking around with it and this is a surprising one. When you are getting one or two bars, low signal, that's actually when the rf energy emitted is the strongest so try not to use your phone at that time. One of those tips was don't sleep with it next to your head. A lot of teens and children do that in they put it right next to their pillow. Most have it on our night table. It should be across the room but a thought that the growing brain of children and teens is more susceptible to this so awareness, common since applies. Thanks again, doc. Get that phone out of the bedroom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.