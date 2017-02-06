Transcript for Warriors win Game 1 of 2017 NBA Finals

We'll switch gears now to the warriors' big win, Steph curry and golden state taking down Lebron James and the Cleveland cavaliers in game one of the NBA finals and T.J. Holmes was there for it all and joining us from the warriors team store. Pick me up a t-shirt, T.J. Reporter: Hey, there, Strahan, I'm in the team store because full disclosure, we got kicked out of Oracle arena getting prepared for a concert that will be there tonight. But you can make an argument it was this guy who was making sweet music at Oracle arena last night. Even Lebron James had a tough time keeping up with the new guy. That's called oops, you dropped something. Reporter: Kevin Durant and the golden state warriors blew right past James and the Cleveland cavaliers in game one of the NBA finals. Durant, the 2014 league MVP is new to the cavs/warriors rivalry and shocked the basketball world when he left the Oklahoma City thundz story join the warriors this season even seeing his Jersey destroyed by his former fans. And Durant throws it down. Reporter: Durant put on a show for his current home fans scoring 38 points in game one where he went head-to-head against Lebron. He's going to do what he does, you know, he's Lebron James. He can -- you guys know what he can do so I just try to play as hard as I can and not make it about a match-up. Reporter: Lebron still managed to stuff the stat shoot scoring 28 of his own. And don't forget about Steph. The reigning MVP finished the night with 28 points including six from behind the arc. Steph curry drains a long three-pointer. Reporter: But on a team known for its three-point shooting it was Durant who served up dunk after dunk after dunk. Early on in front of a star-studded Oracle arena crowd. Even Rihanna couldn't stop him. After she supposedly rolled Durant from the stands viewers couldn't help but notice this staredown but K.D. Says don't read too much into it. I don't even remember that. I'm cool. Have fun with that. Reporter: All right, guys, so, of course, had fun with that but, Strahan, warriors are 13-0 in the playoffs. If we've learn anythinged from last year, you can be prepared for maybe something you've never seen before. Game two coming up on Sunday. We're right here. You know they lost the first two games last year but I think a combined 4 point. I totally remember that. So it's not over. Just beginning. He can't tell me he forgot about Rihanna. I don't buy that. You guys can see game two of the NBA finals Sunday night at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC and now we'll go to ginger

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.