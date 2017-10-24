Transcript for What to watch in Dodgers vs Astros World Series

Now to Los Angeles where the heat is on, my friends. Literally and figuratively. Game one of 9 world series tonight. Temperatures are soaring and as we mentioned, it's going to be the hottest series ever and our senior national correspondent lucky duck Matt Gutman is there at dodger stadium for game one. Good morning. Reporter: I don't know how lucky. It's going to be 98 degrees here at first pitch. That would make it the hottest first game of the world series ever. Now, that's 52 degrees warmer than it was in Cleveland for the first game last year. Hearing a lot of jokes from players about it being a dry heat but not a lot of complaints, Justin turner that famous red bearded first baseman said he would definitely prefer playing in the heat than the snow. Both are warm weather teams so shouldn't affect them that much. The biggest effect could be on the baseball which travels much farther in heat than cold weather. Not many people foe that. Baseball science for you. The Astros hot offense. Don't let the frame fool you. Little 5'6" Jose. Tell people how great he is. The shortest player in the big leagues. He is 5'6", probably a nudge shorter, maybe 5'5" but probably has the biggest bat and heart. The heart and soul of that Astros team. He also slugged three home runs against the Boston red sox. This guy is a monster having a huge postseason, now, I want you to see this picture of him against Aaron judge. That's his biggest challenger for the Al MVP. He's more than 13 inches and outweighs him by 120 pounds. A great pic. Matt, enjoy despite the heat U's have a good time. Thank you. No one should be surprised by Jose. No, not at all.

