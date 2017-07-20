Transcript for What to watch at OJ Simpson's parole hearing

Today's high stakes hearing for O.J. Simpson, in just a few hours he will face a Nevada parole board and will decide today if he can walk free. Right now O.J. Is still behind bars at the lovelock prison in Nevada. You see it there and Matt Gutman is on the scene. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning. It's right through that barbed wire inside that little blue door there that O.J. Simpson, his family and victim will sit. He will be in his prison blues and you mention those high stakes. It is not a certainty that he will get paroled. Denial could mean another three years at this prison. What is a certainty is that millions will be watching. From the trial of the century -- The trial of the century. Courtroom battle of the century. Reporter: To the parole hearing of the century. 150 million tuning in to see that verdict. Orenthal James Simpson not guilty of the crime of murder. Crowding around TV sets. Reporter: Now 22 years later today's parole hearing will be streamed live even watched on iPhones with potentially millions watching whether O.J. Will get parole. I am just sorry that I had to send the state of Nevada legal system through all of this. If a majority of the six parole commissioners grant his release inmate 1027820 as he's been known these last nine years could be released as early as October 1st. Among those set to address the parole board, the victim of that botched robbery in 2007, Bruce Fromong. It was the amount of time. He's done his time. Reporter: As for how the hall of famer will make a living if released it's believed he could make significant money by signing his autograph on merchandise. As Simpson receives an NFL pension of $25,000 a month, money that's protected by federal law. Including protection against that $33.5 million judgment awarded to Nicole brown and Ron Goldman's families in a civil suit against Simpson in 1997. So he gets that $25,000 a month and the goldmans can't get a penny of it. Reporter: Now, the families can go after every other dime that Simpson makes and here's how the parole board process is going to go. They'll sit in there and Simpson will get a chance to answer questions from the board. Also Bruce Fromong will have a chance to make a statent. He tells us he will speak on behalf of Simpson then the board will break off, deliberate for probably about half an hour, make a ruling on the spot. Now, even if Simpson is given parole he can't walk out of here at least until October 1st, George. Okay, we'll have live coverage at 1:00 eastern. Joined now by two members of Ron

