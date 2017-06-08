Transcript for How to watch the solar eclipse

Not yet. I'm ready. I'm ready. It's August 21st. Not today. We are gearing up for the great, total solar eeclipse of the summer. It's not a total eclipse of the heart. Those who have seen a total eclipse it's indescribable. But if you're not in the path of totality there's still a lot to look forward to and joining us is former nasa astronaut Michael. Good morning. Thanks for having me. Great to have you again. It's all happening August 21st. Two weeks from Monday and you're helping with our coverage on ABC news and hosting the great American eclipse on the science channel. There are cities like Charleston, Nashville, St. Louis, Kansas City all in the path. But what if you're not in the path. You'll see a partial eclipse. It's still going to be cool. You'll see something and it will be cool. If you're lucky enough to be in that band, you'll see the sun get totally blocked out. If you get away from the band it's going to look like a cookie with a bite taken out of it and the further away, the smaller the bite will be but you'll definitely see something. My kids were looking out the window last night asking about it. And they were mom, we're bummed out we can't be there, what are we going to see. What are we going to see? About 70% coverage of the sun and 2:45 in the afternoon will be prime time. So New York is the spot you will see it. How about Los Angeles? 62% at about 10:20 local time in L.A. Let's go to the midwest. My favorite spot in America. Let's pick Cleveland? Cleveland, better, 80% at about 2:30. Too long Lebron will be there to see it? You can't avoid this. It's being one with the universe. A reminder of where we are. We'll need clear skies. So watch your local weather guys. That's imperative too. But also imperative, you have to watch responsibly if you're going to see the partial eclipse. There are special glasses and counter fits out there. Be aware. I know you guys are endorsing four different companies. Be careful. Looking at the sun can cause damage to your eyes. You mentioned in the partial areas when it gets totally covered then you can take them off and it's only when it's totally covered it's safe to do that. For most everybody else and Ott times when it's not totally cover you're going to want to look at it with the right protection. You can't see anything. It gets really, really dark. I can't see anymore. Yeah. Can we make those cardboard boxes? Yes. You can get glasses like this and find out on nasa.gov or the American national society. But you can make the cardboard box. There's instructions on that too. Look at the websites. Put a pinhole in it and a white piece of paper and look through there. Beautiful. But get outside and enjoy this. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity here in the united States. It's U.S. Only. It's going to affect every part of our country. And it's just a wonderful reminder of where we are. We're on a planet. Our own little spaceship in the universe and we tend to forget that. This is going to be a reminder. Another one in 2024. We thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.