New ways to preserve summer memories

More
Genevieve Shaw Brown, ABC News' travel and lifestyle editor, and author of "The Happiest Mommy You Know," shares tips on the best ways to preserve priceless summer memories with your kids.
2:01 | 07/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New ways to preserve summer memories

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48790055,"title":"New ways to preserve summer memories","duration":"2:01","description":"Genevieve Shaw Brown, ABC News' travel and lifestyle editor, and author of \"The Happiest Mommy You Know,\" shares tips on the best ways to preserve priceless summer memories with your kids.","url":"/GMA/video/ways-preserve-summer-memories-48790055","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.