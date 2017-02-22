Transcript for Wendi McLendon-Covey dishes on 'The Goldbergs'

You and me both, girl. Yeah. We see you dance on "The goldbergs." But you were a dancer for a lot of years. I -- listen, I don't like to say that. I like to say I was a leotard owner. But we -- Yeah. Ah. Someone got in my old yearbook. Yes, we did. High school in the '80s. That looks great. I'm the one on the guy's hip. Can't do that now. It was the '80s, baby. '80s. You guys have brought T the '80s back. We love it on "The goldbergs." We love to watch. Great show. Congratulations. Thank you. I lucked out. You inspired an article in "The guardian" newspaper. Why do we keep going back to the '80s. We want to answer that. Robin, I learned something. I didn't foe this was your decade. Oh, I owned the '80s. Oh, I owned them. Loved it. Look, there it is. Wow. Check out the curls. Of course. I was working in local television. We would do all these local like commercials and things like that. Let's see the tape. Right there. Bow tie and everything. Oh, wow. You look like a -- Something's changed, some things don't. We're with you on ABC with you. See, I remember that. The guy next to you. Looks straight out of "Anchorman." But you look great. Thank you. Okay. Fair play, because George, we went into the vault, as well. Deep into the vault. We found your very first interview here with Ted Koppel. Hello, George. Hello. Yum, yum. Hello. Come on. How old are you, 12? I was 20. Hello, bon jovi. How old? I was 20 years old. It was actually a crazy thing, an intern in Washington tried to take over the Washington monument. I was the guy that night explaining who he was. Feathers and feathers and feathers. What did you like about the '80s? Look, when I look back on it now, I like nothing about T the '80s, you know what I mean. There's nothing I would bring back but at the time, the music, oh. The music was the best. The clothes were terrible and I'm sorry. They're coming back. I'm sorry, everyone. But, gosh, listen, I was in junior high in high school so you always see that time as much more dmror use than it was. Didn't you love that there was no real technology -- Yes, there was no real -- oh, no. Oh! What the heck. Oh! Yeah. That's great. Yeah. Yeah. Own it, baby. And we used to hole the aerosol hair spray to our hair like that while blow drying to keep it up and nothing but flammable. I didn't burst into flames because my guardian angels were there in well, we watch "The goldbergs" and we love the program. Beverly, Beverly Goldberg, which is a true character, the creator's mother. Momma. Yeah. You met her and she gave you some of the sweaters and things. I didn't get to meet her until Ben ten episodes in and by then the character was locked so she didn't like it. I was pretty much doomed but she does like it and she saved everything. She hoards but sent a bunch of her clothes and a lot of the sweaters I wear on the show are hers. Yeah. We watch it every single week. When is he going to run out of tape? It's unbelievable. Never. He saved all of it. He saved all of it. Thank god because I think people love watching those things at the end. Yeah, so great. So this week we're -- we have Susie Essman coming on, Jeff's other wife, other TV wife and she plays a talent agent who did exist in the Philadelphia area named Edie Robb and when -- I love it. Do you know her? No. Okay. Sounds funny. Edie Robb and she was the talent agent you would go to so Beverly took Adam to Edie Robb who said he is a lovable shlemiel. And I'm like, no, he's a leading man. He's so Swayze he's crazy. She's like, no, he's not. If I'm going to work with for he's going on "Revenge of the nerds nerd S" and I'm outraged. Want to see a clip. One of those things. He's more like a handsome hunk from "The outsiders." I see what's going on here. You have a completely unrealistic view of your son. Please. I have a very realistic view of my son. He is a young pat trach Swayze. No Swayze. So Swayze, it's crazy. The hair. I love her hero wall behind her. Of course, you got to have a hero wall to show the clients. Everybody you represent. Yeah, it was -- You know, this is such a memorable role but another memorable role was "Reno 911" and there's -- And we've heard that there's a sequel movie on here on the horizon. Would you come back and re-create that character? If people want to see her, yeah. I would. Yes, so I have heard rumbles about that, I don't know if they want to do a couple more episodes for, you know, Netflix or something. I don't know or if they want to do a movie, I don't know. All I'm saying is I'll work with those people anytime, anywhere. That was the most fun. It was such stupid fun. Niecy Nash is a dear friend. Come on, niecy is the greatest. So talented. So talented. So fun. Thank you for being here. Thank you for having me. You're a great dancer, by the way. Thank you so much. Thank you. I felt good about this morning. Really showed off my skills. And you've got skills. Wendi, we can see her tomorrow on "The goldbergs." Wednesday night, 8:00, 7:00

