Transcript for Western wildfires force thousands of evacuations

much. Michael. We turn to devastating wildfires out west. Forcing thousands to evacuate including kids at a summer camp. ABC's Matt Gutman is in California where some 5,000 firefighters are bravely battling the flames. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. The air here is still thick with smoke and want to give you a sense of the urgency here for firefighters. This whole area is filled with dozens of summer much kas. This was one of them. This was a bunk house and want you to see this charred twisted piece of metal. That was a bunk bed. Now all the kids were evacuated safely from here but this morning, there's still thousands who are displaced. This morning, those wildfires roaring across California forcing about 8,000 evacuations. Emergency crews sending an air assault from the sky dropping flame retardant hoping to stop multiple fast-moving blazes. The Alamo fire, the largest fire currently burning in California, blowing up to nearly 24,000 acres on Sunday. That's almost twice the size of Manhattan. Here in Santa Barbara, more than 3500 fleeing the Whittier fire, some of them through fire clogged route 154. That blaze now blanketing over 7800 acres and is only 5% contained. This time-lapse video showing just how quickly it's tearing across the county. The fire started Saturday morning shutting down both sides of a major highway temporarily trapping nearly 90 campers and 50 counselors at a nearby ranch. They were trapped because the road was completely enveloped in flames and there were trees falling down across the road an really no way to get them out of there. Reporter: We traveled to what used to be a camp near the area, now reduced to rubble. The scene apocalyptic, cars turned into husbandings of metal. Devastating looking at all this relationship the camp director's husband driving us to her home on site but when we arrived. Oh. We've been here for 12 years and this is all that's left. Reporter: The structure completely destroyed. Now the governor has declared a state of emergency and the heat that is fueled these fires supposed to stick around. Now, the stakes are still high for firefighters here. The fire is burning right near peaks that hold critical electrical infrastructure that could threaten electricity and major cities here like Santa Barbara. Michael. Devastating images to see and thank you very much, Matt and

