Transcript for White House contends with North Korea threats, Russia probe

We get more on both of these from Matthew dowd, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. Matthew, let me turn to you and North Korea. We see the action/reaction cycle going on right now. The president's fire and fury comments spark a new reaction from North Korea. Even though the president's team trying to modulate his rhetoric. Well, it's very interesting the president's team is basically saying don't pay attention to the president so the calm and cooler heads aren't the president. The calm and cooler heads are general Mattis, general Kelly, general Mcmaster, Nikki Haley. Almost as if they're the offensive line protecting the American people of the world from something they see as a threat. Einstein said, you cannot solve a problem with the same thinking that created a problem. They need to step back and figure out what is it over the last 25 years they haven't been able to do in order to build this. There are no good answers to that nuclear threat. The Russia investigation and let's talk about this raid on Paul manafort's home. Quite significant in that a judge had to approve it. That's right. It also means that it's clear that the authorities do not believe that he's cooperating as he says that he is. Now, he may be offering up documents and cooperating to some degree but clearly don't believe he's cooperating enough because they went to a judge to say, we need to go to his house, we need to go in and potentially find documents. Knock on his bedroom door. Yeah, so the judge had to sign off on having probable cause of a crime where they could find evidence there. So that's a big deal. Now, dogs that mean that a crime was committed? No. Does that necessarily mean they're going to be able to link it to Donald Trump? No. But it is significant with regard to the investigation into manafort and what they're saying publicly about his cooperation and what the authorities think about that. Politico reporting the investigators are look at Paul manafort's son-in-law who he is in business with as well. It does seem like there's something of a strategy here both with Paul manafort and general Flynn, put the pressure on, see if they'll flip. Maybe, yeah, but see if they've committed crimes. I mean, everyone is sort of viewing manafort and Flynn as potentially part of this ladder to go up higher, but I think that the authorities there are also looking into whether they committed crimes. I think that's important here. I think that's part of the investigation. It's not all just pieces in the puzzle to get to a higher level. The president back on Twitter continuing his feud now with the senate Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell. You would think for a guy that's basically down to almost 30% approval rating in the country he'd be looking for friends wherever he can find them. Mitch Mcconnell is the leader of the party, his party in the United States senate and the only signature achievement that the president has had in the congress was Neil Gorsuch getting on the supreme court and that was because of Mitch Mcconnell. You would think the president would take some accountability since he's the head of his Parrott for whatever happens on his legislation but he's trying to blame everybody else for some reason. Thanks very much.

