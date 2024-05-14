8 killed when bus carrying 53 farmworkers crashes in Florida

About 40 people were taken to medical facilities.

ByArmando Garcia and Emily Shapiro
May 14, 2024, 10:52 AM

Eight people were killed when a bus carrying about 53 farmworkers crashed and overturned on West Highway 40 in central Florida, according to state officials.

About 40 victims have been taken to medical facilities, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

The 2010 International Bus and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck collided "in a sideswiped manner" around 6:35 a.m., the department said. The bus veered off West Highway 40, went through a fence and then overturned, officials said.

PHOTO: A severe bus accident with fatalities, May 14, 2024, in Marion County Florida.
A severe bus accident with fatalities, May 14, 2024, in Marion County Florida.
Marion County Sheriff's Office
PHOTO: At least eight people were killed when a bus crashed in Marion County, Fla., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
At least eight people were killed when a bus crashed in Marion County, Fla., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
WFTS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Juwon Funes contributed to this report.

