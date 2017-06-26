Transcript for Trump faces high stakes with Senate health care showdown

A long time, Cecilia, thanks very much. More from our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl and Matthew dowd. Welcome to you both. Let me begin with you. So much at stake for the president on health care. He is up against a wall right now of Republican opposition and it's hard to figure out exactly what he's doing about it. Reporter: Well, I do know this, George. I am told the president made calls over the weekend to some of those wavering senators getting directly involved at least with the lobbying push if not with the negotiations over changing the bill. And I'm told he'll be doing more of that in the coming week, of course, the stakes are incredibly high for the president. He wants to see this pass and he wants to see it pass soon. Reporter: Matthew dowd, stakes incredibly high for the president for the American people as well. Absolutely. I think what we've learned even when you hold all the leverage of power which the Republicans and president do, an unpopular president can't get an unpopular congress to pass an unpopular policy. The problem with this, if this fails all those other policies because if you don't get health care you can't get tax reform, infrastructure becomes more difficult, this really is that line that if he can't get over it will hard for him to pass anything. Meantime, the president simply can't help himself on those tweets about Russia. No, he has an obsession on this and I was thinking about. The one person that questions Donald Trump's legitimacy the most for holding his office seems to be Donald Trump. Donald Trump constantly raises questions about his own electoral victory, about whether or not Russia interfered with it and I'm reminded of a quote, to cure one obsession you usually have to adopt another obsession so Donald Trump would be much better adopting another that was more beneficial for the public. Doesn't appear he will do that. This appearance from the president that he's accepting that Russia interfered in our election now puts the ball back in his court. What is he going to do about it? Reporter: He's been all over the map on this and his tweets over the weekend, I counted at least four related to Russia or the Russia investigation, only two on Obamacare. But he does now say that he does appear to be accepting the fact that the Russians interfered and he is criticizing the Obama administration or president Obama for not doing more which raises the question what will he do about it? You don't see much activity on that front. They are facing a possible -- the senate vote on sanctions for Russia. The president resisting that. Reporter: Well, the president believes that that -- the administration's position is that that kind of hems them in, that they want the flexibility. They have, by the way, stepped up sanctions on Russia, you know, laterally so aren't opposed to the idea of sanctions but opposed to congress telling them what to impose. Jon Karl, Matthew dowd, thanks very much.

