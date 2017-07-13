Transcript for White House reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia emails

They have big policy differences over climate change. Let's talk more with Jonathan Karl and, Jon, we saw those first interviews from president trump yesterday. He's not only doubling down but tripling down on this meeting his son don junior has had even though it is rocking the white house. Reporter: It absolutely is, George. But the president, it took him a while to get here. He was out of the public eye for days as the story broke but he is fully defending his son and when I asked about Jared Kushner who, of course, was also on that e-mail chain, also in that meeting and the only official who is in the white house who was on that, when I asked the spokesperson here Sarah Huckabee Sanders yesterday she was emphatic that he did nothing wrong. Those were her words. One thing we do know Jared Kushner had to change his disclosure forms to say -- to put those meetings in even though they had been left out of his initial disclosure Fors leading to a lot of criticism from Democrats and others, some saying Jared Kushner should lose his security clearance. Some saying he should resign and Jared Kushner does have enemies inside the white house. Reporter: Yeah, the focus initially, of course, has been on don junior, those were his Macy's. He was the one that set up that meeting. But, again, that meeting was don junior, not in the white house, Paul manafort, long since gone fired as campaign manager last summer, Jared Kushner is the one who is here. He was the one who was legally required to disclose meetings like that including his other meetings with Russian officials like the Russian ambassador, so there is a sense in the white house that Jared Kushner is the one that faces the most legal jeopardy if there is any here and there is a reluctance, I have heard from many in the president's circle, a reluctance to fully defend Kushner but as I said you heard from the president's spokesperson, an emphatic full-throated he did nothing wrong. The president's nominee Christopher WRAY was asked what someone should do if they were approached in a meeting by a Russian official, here's what he had to say. To the members of this committee, any threat or effort to interfere with our elections from any nation state or any nonstate actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know. All right. So I'll take it we should call you and that's a great answer. Not a lot of defense of that meeting on capitol hill but WRAY did do well. Looks like he'll Floyd to confirmation. Reporter: Democrats were very happy with him and also by the way corrected the president on the subject of James Comey. Made it clear that he fully -- he respects James Comey. O. Jon Karl, I know you'll join me for our live coverage of the president's press conference around 12:25 eastern on ABC.

