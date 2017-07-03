Transcript for White House responds to House GOP health care plan

Let's talk to Jonathan Karl who is right here with us this morning. The president talked about introducing his own health care bill but this is it now. This is it. The president's staff worked with Paul Ryan's Taff and this is the white house bill although if you looked at it Sean spicer put out a statement, it wasn't exactly a full-throated endorsement, called it a good first step. But, look, the only way this passes is full blown support by the president and active involvement in getting those who don't have reservations -- see if he has to follow through. Three threats Mary pointed out. Planned parenthood, the cut in planned parenthood funding on the one hand, the failure to expand medicaid or the limits on medicaid and then for those conservatives who say that this is basically Obamacare lite which one do you think is the most serious in first of all, if you add those up by my count you have at least eight senators who have serious reservations and can only afford to lose two of them. I would say the biggest threat is probably the conservatives. They're the ones that have dug in. Rand Paul called it Obamacare lite and Ted Cruz is digging in. Donald Trump is having dinner at the white house with Ted and Heidi Cruz. Starts the lobbying right there. As Mary pointed out the congressional budget office hasn't said how many will lose coverage under this, how much it will cost. That's key because the president said several times he wants everybody to be covered. Yes, so this assessment will come out next week. We'll learn that price tag. We will learn how many people will be covered compared to how many people are now covered under Obamacare. There's no question that there is going to be a significantly smaller number and also a pretty steep price tag. The house is hoping to move quickly before that comes out. Absolutely. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

