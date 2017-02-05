White House targets Michelle Obama initiatives, big banks

More
The Trump administration is taking steps to roll back Michelle Obama's healthy food initiative for kids while Trump said he is considering breaking up big banks.
1:28 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House targets Michelle Obama initiatives, big banks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47151463,"title":"White House targets Michelle Obama initiatives, big banks","duration":"1:28","description":"The Trump administration is taking steps to roll back Michelle Obama's healthy food initiative for kids while Trump said he is considering breaking up big banks.","url":"/GMA/video/white-house-targets-michelle-obama-initiatives-big-banks-47151463","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.