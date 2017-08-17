Transcript for Wildfire forces evacuations in Washington

We'll turn now to that severe weather across the country. Wildfires forcing evacuations in Washington and multiple twisters tearing through the midwest. Ginger is tracking it all. Good morning, ginger. Good morning to you, Michael. Striking images coming from southern Minnesota. This was just last night. The power flashes there. Thankfully no one was injured. One farm was damaged but this morning a much more dire situation happening. Fire officials in central Washington state saying, all of these folks nearly 80 homes need to get out right now. This morning, a fast-moving wildfire near quincy, Washington, forcing level 3 evacuations for more than 80 homes. Stay clear of the area. Reporter: The wording from officials get out now. It's called the monument hill fire and earlier it knocked out power for hundreds in grant county. At least 500 acres burning. Sending heavy smoke and flames into the night sky. In Minnesota, eight reported tornadoes. Tornado down. Tornado down. Reporter: This one in Lafayette just southwest of Minneapolis sending debris flying and power lines flashle. From Indiana to Texas, tennis-ball size hail and winds to nearly 80 miles per hour. And this is getting worse. Reporter: The winds shredding power lines blowing this store roof straight across an intersection. That same low pressure system that caused those tornadoes in Minnesota now moves to the east and I think there's a heart of action here that happens Saginaw, bay city, Midland Michigan and south into lancing, Detroit, Toledo down into northeastern Indiana so today if you live in that region later this afternoon and evening that's the area we're watching for the potential for tornadoes but also damaging wind and hail. A whole lot more coming on what's happening with hurricane gert, Michael, in a couple of moments. Thank you, ginger. We're happy to have you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.