Transcript for Woman has a baby from an embryo frozen 24 years ago

We want to turn to our "Gma" cover story. That incredible medical meriiracle. A woman gave birth an embryo that was conceived 24 years ago. Reporter: She's the newborn baby 24 years in the making. This morning Tina and Benjamin Gibson are the proud parents of 1-month-old baby girl Emma wrench after struggling with infertility they adopted an embryo co-ing through hundreds of profiles before having that embryo emplanted and only learned after the fact that it had been frozen 24 years earlier. Just one year after now mom, Tina, was born. I was line, doctor, do you realize I'm 25 years old. If this embryo was born when it was supposed to be, like we could have been best friends. I was like we could have been friends. Reporter: At first they were worried. 24 1/2 years frozen. Reporter: But Emma is thriving. I never thought I'd be Rabel to have a pregnancy and have a baby like, oh, my gosh, such a miracle. You know, such a sweet, sweet miracle. Reporter: The amount of time it's frozen isn't necessarily important and when it comes to ivf frozen embryos tend to do as well as new ones. The lab director who oversaw the gib sons' process said they transfer up to 150 embryos a year but that this one is the oldest they have ever done. I say I see miracles happen every day. In the hospital, he would hold her and say, she's just so perfect. Like, I know. How did that happen? And she is. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Diane Macedo, ABC news, New York. What an incredible story and our chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton is here. Jen, I've been trying to wrap my mind around this story. The mom is 26, the baby 24. So netechnically she is a year and a half older. Definitely/forever. When they are frozen they're frozen with liquid night again at negative 1 6 degrees, all biologic activity stops and that embryo doesn't know whether it's stopped for a month, ten year, 20 years so potentially you could have siblings in different general jasons. The cover of "The post" says this baby is 24 years old. How old is the baby. A couple months old but getting a lot of interest for sure. We know there are hundreds of thousands of frozen embryos up for adoongs. They adopted this embryo. Any Rhett risks when it comes to this? Doesn't appear there are and all has to do with the process that was developed and revolutionized the process because it helped to reduce ice crystals that are so damaging to cells in the freezing and thawing process sos that has enabled incredible stories. They're call snow babies. I don't call them that. So cute. Great insight. Thank you, Dr. Jen. Back to Michael.

