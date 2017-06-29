Transcript for Woman encounters bear in her garage

We are back with that close encounter in Colorado where a woman pulled into her garage, came face-to-face with a black bear. There it is. T.J. Holmes with the video. Hey there, this video is a little scary at times. Fascinating. Even funny when you hear some of her commentary. I want you to keep in mind this bear is essentially signing its own death warrant because it's displaying behavior in which it's so unfazed by human beings that wildlife officials consider it too great of a risk. Aagh. Oh, my -- Reporter: This is the moment Danielle back tom realized she has an uninvited guest. Kind of open my door and the bear was right there. Freakin' bear, get out of my garage. Reporter: She just pulled into her Colorado garage Tuesday when this 400-pound black bear followed her inside. At one point it even climbs up on her car and starts sniffing around. Shoo, bear, shoo. I quickly hop back in my car, keys are in there, I roll up the window as fast as I can. Reporter: The mom tries to scare it off and makes some noise, even tries to nudge it out by backing up the car. The bear barely even notices as you can see in her car's rear view camera. I can't go because there's a bear behind me. Come on, bear. Move. Reporter: The bear eventually runs away. She calls wildlife authorities to report the sighting. Go away, bear. Oh, my god. Reporter: Officials think the bear is the same one seen here just one day earlier eating ice cream from a nearby garage. They say this video highlights a growing problem. It's not cute. It's eating my ice cream. Reporter: That by leaving food so easily accessible the bears forget to fear humans and the repercussions could be deadly. This bear has clearly learned that people can provide food and that garages are a place that it can find food and unfortunately when that happens, you know, it can make the situation dangerous. We see some of these close encounters and we play them, again, the woman was kind of funny. This is a serious matter to wildlife officials. That bear was about 400 pounds. It should be around 120 and 300. It's clear it's not eating out in its natural environment. People are leaving out and it's eating things it shouldn't be eating. This is one of the keys. You have to keep a wild animal wild and do it by making sure you put things up and animals can't get to the stuff around your house. Makes sense. Thank you. Coming up, the "Fast and furious" series heading for a

