Woman killed after car plows into Times Square

More
Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old tourist, was killed and more than 20 people injured when a motorist plowed through a pedestrian area in Times Square, officials said.
2:45 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman killed after car plows into Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47508203,"title":"Woman killed after car plows into Times Square","duration":"2:45","description":"Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old tourist, was killed and more than 20 people injured when a motorist plowed through a pedestrian area in Times Square, officials said.","url":"/GMA/video/woman-killed-car-plows-times-square-47508203","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.