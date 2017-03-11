Transcript for 3 woman get major hair makeovers live on 'GMA'

Welcome back to "Gma." It is bad hair day here in the studio. And we've all had a bad hair day from time to time and you guys asked for help so we are here to help you. We have our expert stylists hard at work all morning long, right, Lara. That is right, Michael. Before we reveal their brand new 'dos we want to give you their journeys. Jody started dyeing her hair red 15 years ago but says it has become totally unmanageable lately, too coarse, too thick and too curly. Every day is a bad hair day. Jodi needs help. I have enough hair on this head for about ten people. Reporter: Just recently turning 57 Jodi is ready to take on a new look. I need your help. 31-year-old April Kendall is also overcoming a lifelong battle with a condition in which stress causes her to pull out patches of her hair. I have bald spots here and I have a bald spot here. Reporter: But she's looking forward to a bright spot on the horizon. Getting married to her boyfriend Greg and as they count down to the big day, April is counting on us for a new look and an easy to maintain style thatill hide her hair loss. Kim may grew up self-conscious about her weight but was always in love with her hair full of life just like her personality. But in 2011 Kim suffered a stroke. Prompting a weight loss journey that saw her lose 110 pounds. Now at 41 and a mom of two after a strict diet and exercise, she is proud of her accomplishments. But her hair has suffered along the way. Today it's uneven, dry, brittle and extremely thin. It's very hard. Every day it's such a struggle when I look in the mirror at myself and even just try to trial it. Reporter: Kim has left her pounds behind but wants to bid farewell to those bad hair days as well. All right. Who is ready? Who is ready for the big reveal? We are too. We got glam squad Giovanni Vaccaro and celebrity color IST Carrie hillsong church. Are you ready? Kari, will you turn around. Okay. What do you think? So big thumbs up from the audience. Want to see how you look? Drum roll, please. Wow! And, Kim, you said you wanted to be healthy's wanted to feel good about yourself. Did we succeed? It looks amazing. Thank you so much. What do you like the best about it? The color and the cut, they both look wonderful. You feel great. I feel good. Thank you. We got to ask the dream team how did you get this great look? What were your tips. With Kim's hair she had a lot of dry damaged breakage on there and want to keep her off that pathway and kept it gentle and did a root gloss and blended in both and warmed up the ends giving her texture and that new modern lived in hair color that everybody is asking for. You look like a million bucks. Yes, you do. Congratulations. Thank you. Bad hair day gone. You're next. We're coming over to April now. And April you're getting married this March. You know what, April's fiance said she needs a new look. Let's see the before shot. And let's turn her around. There you go. All right. So drum roll please, are you ready. I am ready. Mirror down here. How do you feel about your new look. I like it a lot. It's so cute. You look gorgeous. Thank you. So with April's hair April is getting married. Congratulations to her. We wanted to keep a modern tile for her so a little bit more volume and texture up top and go nice and cleaner on the sides so sort of a much more modern cool feel. Yeah. Do you feel like this is something you'll be able to keep up. Definitely. Especially on that honeymoon. Get out of her business. Congratulations. Thank you very much, April. Enjoy. All right. Heading over to Jodi who is ready to leave the red hair behind. Fresh new start. Look at the before start and Kari, give it a spin. Whoa! All right, gio. Wait. The audience seems to be thumbs up. Need a drum roll, please. And the mirror presentation please. Oh, my god. Whoa. You're really surprised. That is so different. It's so different but your hair is so silky. It's beautiful. Thank you. Thank you so much. Of course. Do you like being a brunette? Yeah, it's going to take a little getting used to. How did you guys get this? A color story. Today we saw she had a red that was very abrasive and it didn't -- really clashed with her skin tone so I wanted to give her a rich Auburn, take advantage of her old red and compliment her beautiful brown eyes. And she also got some length. We took a bunch of length off. Wanted to make sure it was healthy and easy for her to manage at home. Something fresh and modern for her too. I think there are a lot of people especially as we head into fall who you might not get this but who might want to change their look, do low lights, do you have any advice? I'll ask you because you're our color guru that you can give to our audience at home on how to do that and go so dramatic but safely and keep that wonderful shine and texture? I mean my advice is keep it simple and keep within the tones of your skin. So you want caramel golden skin tones to complement the fall. Think of the trees and leaves and it just -- you know you want to not clash with your skin so that's the biggest thing with Jodi's hair color. She had that bright red but we wanted to keep it brown that she has such a cool skin tone so we were able to keep it more Auburn at the same time. We keep it Golder if you wanted to keep it -- I do. What could I do for fall? You are not alone. You can get shine and gloss on there. Uh-oh. Give me some highlights. Low light, whatever you want to call it. I bet there are a lot of women who feel like you don't want to blow dry it. If we want to and have thick gorgeous hair like that you're not going to go out, what is your advice when you want to go au natural. Product choices vary. It's your friend. It's your friend with Jodi's hair thicker. She need products that will tame her hair and weigh it down using a mask the way you would for your skin. Use it for your hair once or twice a week for those with much thicker hair. Great tips from the best in the biz.

