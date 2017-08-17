Transcript for Woman who survived alone in the woods speaks out

Also right now, president trump is lashing out at his critics on Twitter after that firestorm over his comments on charlottesville that led multiple business leaders to resign from his council's -- two of those boards now shutting down. Millions in the midwest on alert for more severe weather after those tornadoes tore through the heartland last night. That same system is now moving east spreading from Michigan to Ohio. Robin, we'll begin with that young woman who says she survived nearly a month lost in the wilderness now opening up in her first interview revealing how she kept herself alive. Steve osunsami sat down with her. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, David. This is hard to believe and there's so much to in that is not being said this morning but the young woman who was sharing her story tells us that she made it through the woods for that long of a time with no real food and no clean water. 25-year-old Lisa theris says she's lucky she's alive. She has scars like these all over from the thorns and the bug bites in the woods and she says the poison-si still stings. It was all about finding a road or finding a person. Reporter: Theris and her father showed us the walking stick she found to help her make it out of the forest. It helped me. Reporter: She had been missing for 25 days when a woman driving down a country road saw what she thought was a dead animal then called the police. I just passed the road and there's a lady, she's naked and she's been sick and has been in the woods for three weeks. Reporter: She was naked and afraid. I couldn't even hear any cars the whole time I was out there until the end. Theris lived at home and her family feared she was dead. She was last seen July 18th and based on this photo taken shortly before she disappeared police think she may have lost 40 pounds. She tells us she survived eating berries, mushrooms and drinking puddles of water. If it rained I'd squeeze the water out of my hair and drink it. Reporter: But how she ended up lost in the first place is curious. And neither she nor police are explaining this morning. Police do say she was with two men she had recently met when one of the men allegedly burglarized a cabin. How she got from their company to the woods she would not say and much of it she says she doesn't remember. Do you think that you were drugged? It would make sense but I'm not sure. You don't know. I don't know for sure. What do you think? I think I heard that maybe so. Reporter: She admits around the time she went missing she was supposed to appear in court on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. That case was dropped last week Thursday when they presumed she had died. She walked out of the woods two days later. Police tell us plainly they believe she survived in the woods but say there's a lot more to the story that's both sad and heartwarming. One other thing we should share she is very poor vision. She told us she is legally blind. Also she had no cell phone and even if she did, the cell signals are poor. David. Just extraordinary. All right, Steve, thanks so much. More to come on that. But we're just glad she's okay. Now to another incredible

