Transcript for What women should know about 'premature menopause'

So glad we're continuing our series change in a flash. It takes a closer look at menopause here in the U.S. And women start ex-pierpsing it at the average age of 51. One in every hundred women will experience it prematurely and we know all too wells cancer treatment can also bring on early menopause. Exactly. For some young women that cancer diagnosis also means the shock of going through what's known as chemically induced menopause. Something I experienced, something robin experienced and the woman you're going to meet is struggling with the very same thing. Samantha Reese was only 32 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer. To be perfectly honest, I felt like I got kicked in the stomach because I wasn't even old enough to start getting yearly mammograms. Reporter: The los angeles-based makeup artist undergoing treatment and starting medications that shut down her ovarian function chemically inducing menopause. My very first feelings were like my dreams of having children were slipping away. Reporter: Reese quickly feeling one of the telltale symptom, hot flashes. It literally felt like the Gates of hell opened up and it was being blown directly into my face. Reporter: One in every 100 women experiences what is known as ovary insufficiency or premature menopause by the time she turns 40. Ovarian surgery, chemotherapy or radiation are some of the possible causes but can be caused by thyroid problem, autoimmune disease or family history. I didn't realize I was out of time. Reporter: Kayte Walsh revealed her onscreen problem is one she has real-life experience with. I don't have children. I'm not going to have kids. I went through early menopause. You did? Yeah. Oh, wow and my older sister called and was like, by the way, you should go and get yourself checked because I'm going through menopause. And I'm like you're just scaring me and I went -- yeah, they're like, you have one egg. It was bleak. Reporter: As for Samantha she and her fiance plan to try in the next few years when doctors allow her to pause her medications. There are tons of women who have gone through what I'm currently going through and went on to have beautiful healthy babies and also not have a recurrence of their cancer so I have plenty of reason to be hopeful. You know, I haven't spoken much about this because when early menopause happens as a result of chemo all you're focused on are the cancer treatments and surviving. You're not even thinking about it but today four years later I am still struggling with the effects of menopause. I'm not surprised. No. So, you know, with early or chemical menopause -- This is Dr. Kristi funk, the -- I know. Talk about it. With early and chemical menopause you don't have that heads-up that little hot flash or night sweat I'm coming. It's boom, bam, overnight, I'm sweaty, hot and angry and I forget why and other issues of it, Kate Walsh mentioned you're possibly thrust into infertility before your family even started and none of your peers are going through it so it can be isolating and depressing. It seems not to have affectedb you. The hot flashes are by the far the worst and severe and happened all the time. The night sweat, irritability. Trouble sleeping. And I've noticed a huge change in my skin. A huge change in my sn. Many women have experienced even before menopause that there's some Sims. Change before the change. It's called Perry menopause so menopause 51. 12 straight months without a period. Before then late ho 40s peers get wacky, spaced close together, far apart. Spotty, pms off the chart, breast tender this is and weight gain and then not a lot of estrogen and full-blown menopause. What kind of relief is out there. I have scoured the Earth. I have so many breast cancer patients that obviously I don't let them on estrogen. I found it. N nonestrogenic, it is a blend of three Chinese and Korean herbs that in human trials drops menopause symptoms across the board. All 12 symptoms in 96% of subjects. This, the evening primrose and vitamin E helped decrease hot flashes and the soy products also help with hot flashes and memory. We'll have her online and be back. There is much more to discuss

