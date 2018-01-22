Transcript for Women rule the night at 2018 SAG Awards

jumped up. We move on to the S.A.G. Awards, where women took center stage. Kristen bell was the show's first female host ever. The presenters were all women. Chris Connelly was there. These awards, usually give us a pretty good idea of Oscar gold. Sthat the case? Reporter: Good morning, robin. Absolutely correct. Yes, it's always a key step on the road to the oscars. Last night's show gave us a fistful of favorites. Some forthright words from the women who won. As screen actors guild award host, Kristen bell set an upbeat tone. Let's make sure we're leading the charge with empathy and diligence. Because fear and anger never win the race. And the actor goes to -- Franes mcdormand. Reporter: Last night, best female actor Frances mcdormand. I come out of the woods every few years. You invite me to the party. There's a lot of young ones coming up. They need door stops, too. Reporter: Acting favorites in all four categories. Gary oldman's portrayal of Churchill. I'm so deeply, deeply honored. Allison Janney. Reporter: Her win gave her a total of seven skrooer S.A.G. Awards. I don't mean this to sound bragging or anything, but with my seven emmys and these seven, I'm going pair them up in like dance teams. Okay. Reporter: The subject of misconduct allegations. Best male actor nominee James Fran KO at his nomination received scattered applause. He didn't win. His sister-in-law, Allison bree spoke out to E. News. What we have always said sit remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and, you know, does have the right to speak out. And come forward. I -- I obviously, support my family. And not everything that's been reported is -- fully accurate. So I think we're waiting to get all the information. Reporter: And while presenters acknowledged the me too movement from the stage. We're inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. Reporter: Nicole kidman brought down the house when she praised all the women in the room. How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old. Because -- -- 20 years ago, we were pretty washd up by this stage in our lives. So, that's not the case now. We've proven that we are potent and powerful and viable. Reporter: A big night for women speak out. Three billboards outside ebbing Missouri won best cast, perhaps making it the key rival to the shape of water, which won the producer's guild award over the weekend. And so it goes, robin. It was upbeat. Much like the globes. We'll see tomorrow. The Oscar nominations tomorrow, Chris. Yes, indeed. Here we go. We'll see you then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.